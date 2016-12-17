Prepare your home today for the coming winter's chill

The first line of defense against the cold is to insulate pipes located in unheated portions of the house where air can’t circulate.

Other precautions include:

• Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing.

• Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.

• Let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes.

• Drain outside faucets and sprinklers.

• Locate your shut-off valve. Don’t wait until a pipe is broken to find it. Shut-off valves are usually located inside near where the main waterline enters the house.

• Drain and disconnect garden hoses.

• Never use an open flame to thaw water pipes. Instead, use a hair dryer, heat tape or light bulb.

Colder weather also means some homeowners will be turning on the auxiliary heat. If you are one of these people using a kerosene or electric heater, we want to remind you of the importance of following all the safety precautions.

That includes keeping the heater at least 3 feet from drapes, furniture and other flammable materials. Never leave a space heater on when you go to sleep, and turn the device off when you leave home.

There should be a smoke detector on each level of the house, inside every bedroom and outside the bedrooms in each sleeping area.

Residents who use gas or oil space heaters also should install a carbon monoxide detector outside every bedroom.

Finally, it’s important to remember just because a dog or cat has a fur coat that doesn’t mean it doesn’t suffer from the bitter cold. Don’t leave pets outdoors when the temperature drops below freezing.