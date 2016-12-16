Don't drink and drive this holiday season

A good host is watchful of how much alcohol a guest has consumed, and is mindful to cut them off an hour before the party ends.

A good host also knows when to take the keys away from a guest who has had too much holiday cheer.

We know that doesn’t stop some inebriated merry makers from getting behind the wheel. Law enforcement officials say most of the accidents that occur during the holidays are alcohol related. That’s why the Tennessee Highway Patrol steps up its patrols during December.

Don’t become yet another grim accident statistic this holiday season. Have a designated sober driver on hand. If not, call a sober friend or a taxi.

Don’t do something as stupid and dangerous as driving while intoxicated.