Vaping is never a safe alternative to smoking

A FDA study released last year found the liquid in some electronic cigarettes contained toxins besides nicotine. To put it simply — vaping is not a safe alternative to cigarettes.

Researchers at East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health say the same thing and have released a professional paper noting “there is a critical need for preventative policies and programs” to address the use of vaping products among teenagers.

It’s also important to stress pregnancy and vaping don’t mix. Although e-cigs don’t burn, they are nonetheless nicotine-delivery devices that release liquid vapors instead of smoke. Health officials say it’s important for expectant mothers to keep in mind nicotine is an addictive substance that is toxic to reproduction and interferes with healthy fetal brain development.

The state Department of Health has cautioned all Tennesseans to steer clear of electronic cigarettes. The department has also expressed concern about the inadequate oversight of the sale of e-cigs and the need to study the health effects of second-hand exposure to vaping.

More must be done to educate the public on the dangers of vaping. Studies also show more should be done to prevent underage Tennesseans from getting their hands on e-cigs. These are legitimate public health issues that Tennessee lawmakers should devote their time and energy to when they return to work in January.