This is also the season for identity theft

Scam artists are up to their despicable ways. We have received calls in recent weeks from readers who have been contacted by crooks claiming to be representatives from a bogus sweepstakes. These callers are looking to steal personal identification and financial information.

Don’t be taken in by such calls. Never give out your personal information over the phone or internet unless you have initiated the contact. Government agencies and companies do not communicate about personal information via email, or ask for passwords, personal identification numbers or other private information about financial accounts unless you contact them.

We are sad to say Americans lose millions of dollars each year to bogus lottery and “get rich quick” schemes that promise big payoffs with little or no risks. Don’t believe these claims. They are designed to prey on individuals who are new to investing.

Call the Tennessee Securities Division at 615-741-2947 to make sure the investor you are working with is fully licensed.

State officials also warn that phony extended car warranties is a common scam going around now. Con artists find out the year and model car a victim drives so they can try to sell them overpriced or worthless extended car warranties.

If a scammer tells you his deal is “too good to be true,” believe him and hang up the phone.

Go to tn.gov/consumer for more information about scams that are popular now.

If you have a gut feeling that something isn’t right, it probably isn’t.