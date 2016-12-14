Praising the remarkable character of our state

The recent wildfires in Sevier County decimated much of Gatlinburg, damaging or destroying nearly 2,000 buildings and killing at least 14 people. Images from the area are stunning and heartbreaking.

After heavy rains and around-the-clock efforts from firefighters from all over the country — including Johnson City’s finest — the fires were officially out. But the damage will take years and millions of dollars to repair.

News that the fires were arson-related and started by two juveniles was a devastating blow. These young defendants who had nothing better to do or lacked adequate supervision have not only ruined their own futures but severely crippled the present and future for thousands of others. They deserve to be tried — and punished — as adults.

But to focus on them is like focusing on the perpetrators of a terrorist attack — they deserve justice, but the anger produced by focusing on them is unproductive and they don’t deserve the attention.

Instead, it’s important to focus on the incredible humanity, kindness and love flowing into the Smokies since the fires started. Immediately after the fires began spreading, resources started pouring in. Besides the firefighters, supplies were collected and taken to Gatlinburg — so much that authorities ran out of room for all the water, food, clothing and other donated items.

All across our region and around the country, folks mobilized to get to the Smokies to help in any way they could. A friend who made the trip said it was humbling to see the scope of the devastation, but also to be able to help.

Fundraising efforts cropped up all around, too — groups created T-shirts reading “Gatlinburg Strong” to sell, churches took up special offerings and businesses collected donations and delivered them.

And then there is our native daughter, Dolly Parton. From her extremely humble beginnings in Sevier County to a legendary career, her story is well known. What isn’t always noted is her incredible generosity. In the wake of the fires, she is giving $1,000 a month for six months to every family impacted, through her own Dollywood Foundation.

During the recent broadcast of her television movie “Christmas of Many Colors,” a toll free number ran across the screen so callers could donate to the Foundation.

The love Tennesseans have for Dolly Parton is something outsiders don’t understand — they see the outside and don’t realize what’s inside. But she’s an amazing example of hard work, determination, spunk and generosity. She embodies so much of what makes Tennessee great.

(And she brings huge amounts of tourism revenue into the state through Dollywood and its related holdings.)

But the everyday people are the heart and soul of our wonderful state. True salt-of-the-earth people who dig deep and find a way to help our neighbors even when times are tight.

There is still an enormous need for help for the families and businesses impacted by the fires. The website www.mountaintough.org offers a variety of options for those who want to help — you can choose to donate time, money or specific items. For example, there is currently not a need for more bottled water, but there’s a need for winter coats, gloves, school supplies and hygiene items, among many things. The list of needs is updated regularly.

You can also help through the Dollywood Foundation. Originally established to provide college scholarships to students from the region, it has expanded to a variety of ways to help children. The My People Fund is specifically for the victims of the wildfires and donations can be made at www.dollywoodfoundation.org or by calling 1-865-428-9488.

Having grown up in Southwest Virginia with a bit of state-to-state rivalry, it was an adjustment when I eventually moved to Tennessee in my late 20s. It took a little time to realize what an amazing state it is. Here in East Tennessee, neighbors look out for each other, strangers become friends while waiting in line at the grocery store and kindness is a way of life.

It’s a place where folks are friendly and doors are open. And most importantly, it’s a place where we help lift each other up in times of great need. We have come through for our neighbors in Sevier County in an incredible way and we need to continue.

I’m so proud of our amazing region. It’s good to be a Tennessean.

Rebecca Horvath of Johnson City is a wife, mother and community activist. She can be reached at rebeccasjh@hotmail.com.