Should some university jobs be outsourced?

The findings of a third-party review of Haslam’s outsourcing initiatives reinforce his assertion that the plan could net huge savings for the state.

“We appreciate the work the state has done to make this a thorough review process,” University of Tennessee President Joe DiPietro said in the statement. The (Nashville) Tennessean also reported DiPietro said the UT system would have a chance to review outsourcing options “to make their own decisions on whether to opt-in based on what is best for them.”

Tennessee already uses a Chicago-based private firm to manage roughly 10 percent of its state facilities. The most recent cost analysis was requested after DiPietro and former Board of Regents Chancellor John Morgan, questioned the accuracy of the Haslam administration’s projections of the savings the state could see from outsourcing.

An official with United College Workers union said the financial review conducted by Nashville-based KraftCPAs was “anything but independent” because of the company’s donations to Haslam’s 2010 and 2014 campaigns for governor.

Earlier this month, Adria Ryan, an adjunct professor of sociology at both East Tennessee State University and Northeast State Community College and a member of United Campus Workers, told the Press she was troubled by what the outsourcing plan could mean for custodial and groundskeeping employees at the two local schools.

“We’re in an atmosphere where most people don’t feel like their jobs are really stable,” Ryan said. “I’m sure it’s terrifying.”

Ryan told Press staff writer Tony Casey that the jobs likely to be outsourced to private companies are the lowest-paying at ETSU. Even so, she said they include benefits, which are often hard to find.

Outsourcing state jobs on university campuses and in state prisons has been a goal of the Haslam administration since 2013.

