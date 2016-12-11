21st Century Cures Act offers hope for the future

Tennessee’s own Lamar Alexander was the lead sponsor of the bill in the Senate. The legislation received strong bipartisan support, including from the White House where President Barack Obama has promised to sign the measure into law.

“It’s pretty rare that we have legislation that the president of the United States says is an opportunity we just can’t miss,” Alexander told his colleges before the Senate’s vote on the bill last week.

The 1,000-page legislation is not perfect. Opponents to its passage pointed to sections of the bill that they argued would give big pharmaceutical companies an even larger voice in drug pricing and regulatory matters.

Even so, what the bill promises to accomplish in dealing with substance abuse and alzheimer’s research far outweighs its possible pitfalls.

One example of that is the near $1 billion dollars in federal grants that will be gong to states like Tennessee, which is ranked second in the nation for prescription drug abuse, to treat opioid addiction.

Opioid drug abuse is not just a law enforcement issue or public health problem. It is also an economic problem that robs employers of a sober and reliable workforce. Prescription drug addiction costs Tennesseans millions of dollars annually in inflated health care bills and crowded emergency rooms.