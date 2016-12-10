'Tis the season to leave an adequate tip

In most cases that can range from 2 percent of a restaurant check to 20 percent. The Emily Post Institute recommends the following: Leave 15 percent of a check (before taxes) for adequate wait service; 20 percent for very good service and no less than 10 percent for poor service.

And don’t forget your bartender. The correct tip should range between 15 and 20 percent. That should equal roughly $1 per beer or glass of wine and $2 for mixed drinks.

Some Americans also have a problem in deciding what is an appropriate amount to tip hotel staffers when they are on vacation. Steve Dublanica, author of “Keep the Change,” recommends the following: $2-$5 a night for a hotel housekeeper; $10-$20 for a concierge who helps in getting you hard-to-get tickets or reservations; and $2 a bag for a bellhop who brings your luggage to your room.

Of course, there are the holidays. Many people say they are uncertain as to who should get a little something extra at Christmas. The people whom the Emily Post Institute recommends you tip include:

• A live-in nanny, for whom the suggested amount is one week’s pay.

• The regular baby sitter, who should be given one evening’s pay.

• All-day-care providers who work with your child.

• Your postal carrier. Although U.S. Postal Service regulations prohibit mail carriers from accepting cash or gift cards, they can take gifts of small value. Christmas cookies might be a nice gesture.

And of course you shouldn't forget your newspaper carrier at this time of the year.