Salvation Army is in need of unsung heroes

Unsung heroes are also blood donors, foster care parents and volunteers at the local animal shelter. These unsung heroes are the first to give when disaster strikes as it did recently with the deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg.

We featured two unsung heroes on our front page Monday. Michelle Sheets and her 12-year-old son, Jacob Gross, spent Thanksgiving Day handing out homemade turkey sandwiches to homeless people in downtown Johnson City.

It’s this kind of generosity that represents the moral foundation of our community.

You, too, can become an unsung hero today by helping the Johnson City Salvation Army bring Christmas joy to more than 1,500 Angel Tree children who are still without gifts in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties.

If you would like to shop for or sponsor an Angel Tree child or a group of children please call the Salvation Army at 926-2101.

Monetary donations to the Salvation Army earmarked for the Angel Tree should be mailed to the Johnson City Salvation Army, 204 W. Walnut St., Johnson City, TN, 37604.