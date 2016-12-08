A joint city/county sports complex in Gray

City officials admit they purchased the Keefauver farm in 2009 with no strong idea of what to do with the property. At the time, city leaders thought the land could be suitable for recreational use — maybe as a soccer/softball complex or as a traditional city park.

There was also talk of someday building a new elementary school on the site. All those options seemed practical in terms of meeting the needs of a rapidly growing area.

Since that time, however, lawmakers in Nashville have passed laws that severely restrict the city’s ability to annex in the Gray area. That makes the idea of the city going it alone in developing Keefauver farm for recreational purposes somewhat less appealing.

There is, however, another option that might be explored — a partnership between Johnson City and Washington County to develop a jointly-operated sports complex at the site. To soften the blow to city taxpayers, who would be paying twice for such a development through their county property taxes, Washington County should cover the total cost of building the park.

The two governments should reach a financial agreement for the city’s Parks and Recreational Department to maintain the facility and for the city and county to share fairly and equitably in both the costs and benefits of the complex’s operation.

Yes, there are many other important details that need to be worked out on such a project, but we think the idea is worth a serious discussion by city and county leaders.