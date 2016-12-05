Should schools continue corporal punishment?

As Press staff writer Tony Casey reported on Nov. 28, U.S. Education Secretary John King has cited the AAP report in his call for school districts to end disciplinary policies that allow paddling.

“Parents who spank their children are more likely to use other unacceptable forms of corporal punishment,” the AAP reported in the article, “Guidance for Effective Discipline.” “The more children are spanked, the more anger they report as adults, the more likely they are to spank their own children, the more likely they are to approve of hitting a spouse and the more marital conflict they experience as adults.”

The AAP report also says spanking “has been associated with higher rates of physical aggression, more substance abuse, and increased risk of crime and violence when used with older children and adolescents.”

While specific policies on corporal punishment differ with school systems in Tennessee, area educators say fewer students are being paddled these days. Tennessee law gives teachers or principals the power to administer corporal punishment.

State code also gives local districts control over when or if to use it. Schools in Johnson City and Sullivan County do not allow corporal punishment. Instead, those school systems rely on detention, suspension or expulsion to discipline misbehavior.

Meanwhile, the school systems of Elizabethton and Washington, Unicoi and Johnson counties allow the use of spanking or paddling as a means for correcting students. Even those polices, however, have their own unique twists. In Carter County, for example, parents can submit written requests to principals, assistant principals or teachers to ask that corporal punishment not be administered to their children.

Johnson County schools require parents to provide doctors’ notes to school principals if there’s a medical reason their children shouldn’t be paddled. The Elizabethton School System has a written policy on corporal punishment that says: “In no instance shall it be of such severity as to cause bodily injury.”

Studies show schools in the South are more likely to believe that sparing the rod does indeed spoil the child. A report released a few years ago also found Southern parents are far more likely to spank their children than their counterparts in other areas of the country. One poll found 62 percent of Southern parents spank their kids, as compared to 41 percent of non-Southern parents.

