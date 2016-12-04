Infrastructure grants would fund local projects

Gov. Bill Haslam is expected to present a plan for finding new revenues for the state’s Highway Fund when lawmakers return to work in January. The governor says without new dollars, many road and bridge construction projects will have to be shelved.

There has been talk of raising the state’s tax on gasoline, which hasn’t been increased in more than two decades. Republican leaders in Nashville, however, have been cold to that idea.

What is needed is a long-term solution to funding road and bridge projects that is both affordable and reasonable, and one that will see that Northeast Tennessee gets its fair share of those dollars.

Too often, the state’s largest cities — Memphis, Nashville and Knoxville — gobble up huge chunks of state funding on single projects, leaving nothing but crumbs for other municipalities.

Perhaps Haslam and his fellow Republicans who control the General Assembly should look to Washington for help in meeting the state’s infrastructure needs. In the closing weeks of his campaign, President-elect Donald Trump pledged to spend more than a half-trillion dollars on infrastructure improvements.

While Trump has given no details of how this money would be distributed, local government officials should be calling on the next president to allocate these funds as state grants to be allocated for pressing road and bridge projects.

Infrastructure is an important driver of economic development. It just makes good sense that Johnson City and other cities in Tennessee be allowed to put highway projects it thinks are key on a fast track with the help of such grants.