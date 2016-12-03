Even the Grinch wants to see today’s parade

Nonetheless, you would have to be a real Grinch to hate a Christmas parade and even he will be making an appearance at today’s Johnson City Christmas Parade, which is set to begin at 11:30 a.m.

This year’s parade is themed “It’s a Whoville Christmas,” and is based on the characters from one of Dr. Seuss’ most beloved books, “How the Grinch stole Christmas!”

The Grinch, his dog Max and Cindy Lou Who will be seen as the parade makes its way from East Tennessee State University down West Walnut Street to Buffalo Street, making a right on Main Street to Colonial Way, then turning left on to State of Franklin Road. The parade ends at Legion Street.

The parade, which is being sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Authority, will offer prizes for entries. Floats will be judged on their creativity and relevance to the Grinch theme.

In addition, there is also a “Biggest Grinch” award for the least creative float and a prize for the entry that is most in keeping with the message of the book and the venerable animated TV classic. This is also the 50th anniversary of “How the Grinch stole Christmas!,” which first aired on CBS on Dec. 18, 1966.

The classic half-hour TV special features the distinctive voice of Boris Karloff, who played the monster in the 1931 version of “Frankenstein,” as well as the work of famed animator Chuck Jones. Theodor Seuss Geisel joined Jones as co-producer of the special.

Generations of Americans have sung along to the signature tune of the special, “You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch,” which features Thurl Ravenscroft, the voice of Tony the Tiger from the Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes cereal commercials.

For more information on today’s parade, go to DowntownJC.org.