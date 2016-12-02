Parton's generosity continues with her Imagination Library

It was only with the hard work and dedication of firefighters from departments all over East Tennessee that the flames that destroyed more than 15,000 acres of the Great Smoky Mountains did not reach the country music star’s Dollywood theme park near Pigeon Forge. Parton described herself as “heartbroken” when she learned that 10 people had been killed and 14,000 others were evacuated because of the wildfires.

“Now I’ve always believed that charity begins at home, and that’s why I’ve asked my Dollywood companies — plus my Dollywood Foundation to help me establish a My People Fund,” Parton announced on Twitter.

Again, Parton’s generosity and altruism are well-known to most Americans. She is the guiding force behind one of the most beloved and effective child literacy programs in this nation.

Created by Parton in 1996, the Imagination Library provides one new, age-appropriate, hardcover book each month to children from birth to age 5 at no cost to the family — regardless of income. The Governor’s Books from Birth Foundation and the Niswonger Foundation are helping to improve childhood literacy in Northeast Tennessee by partnering with Parton’s Imagination Library program.

Parents who enroll their newborns in this program before leaving the hospital will be given the book, “The Little Engine that Could,” as an incentive to begin reading aloud to their children. This is an activity that experts say has been proven to support early childhood literacy.

You can also help give children in Tennessee a lifetime of opportunities by donating to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Donors can now make tax-deductible contributions to the Imagination Library simply by visiting governorsfoundation.org — the official website of the Governor’s Books from Birth Foundation — and clicking on the “give” icon.

A study conducted by the Tennessee Board of Regents shows that pre-K and kindergarten teachers both say children who receive books from the Imagination Library perform “better than expected” compared to children who are not involved with the program. That makes literacy a gift truly worth giving.