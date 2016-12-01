Repealing helmet law is dangerous and costly

What’s often lost in the debate over motorcycle helmets, however, is the overriding public safety element of the current law.

Studies indicate that wearing a helmet can help motorcyclists reduce their risk of a head injury in crashes by up to 85 percent. Federal highway safety officials have even reported a helmet can help protect a rider from brain injury by up to 88 percent.

That’s why Tennessee law requires anyone on a motorcycle to wear a helmet. Despite being a sensible law, the measure periodically comes under attack in Nashville.

There are two very compelling reasons not to repeal the helmet law. One is the fact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that 45 percent of motorcycle drivers killed in highway crashes were not wearing helmets.

The second is a report prepared by the state General Assembly’s Fiscal Review Committee a few years ago that found the rate of head injuries increased by 80 percent in Florida and 77 percent in Kentucky after those states repealed their mandatory helmet laws.

Despite those compelling figures, legislation to repeal the mandatory helmet law will no doubt be debated yet again when state lawmakers return to work. Repealing the mandatory helmet law is a bad idea that will only result in more deaths and higher insurance costs for all Tennesseans.