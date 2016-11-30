Stay alert during wildfire season

Tennessee’s wildfire season traditionally runs from Oct. 15 to May 15 and we are now under a Level III State of Emergency. The wildfires that have destroyed homes, businesses and cabins in Gatlinburg this week are an example of just how devastating these blazes can be.

Extremely dry conditions prompted the Tennessee Division of Forestry to halt the issuance of all burn permits months ago. Violators face fines and court action.

A similar ban on open burning is in effect in Johnson City and other municipalities across the state. During fire season, anyone burning without a permit is subject to a Class C misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $50 fine.

Drought conditions point to the need for residents who live in rural or wooded areas — particularly near our national forests — to take the initiative in trying to protect their homes. That includes keeping 30-foot defensible spaces around structures, pruning shrubs and planting fire-resistant vegetation.

Tennessee officials say almost half the wildfires this year were a result of arson, which is a class C felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Those with information about suspected arson activity should call the state Fire Marshal’s Arson Hotline toll-free at 1-800- 762-3017.

Carelessness and acts of nature account for the remaining fires. A power transformer short combined with high winds Monday night to spark a wildfire in Washington County.

Area residents should stay alert and use care whenever they are outdoors during this wildfire season. As we’ve seen in Sevier County this week, disaster can strike quickly.