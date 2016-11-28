Should tobacco users be barred from employment?

The policy calls for the testing of all job applicants for nicotine and other tobacco substances. If the test comes back positive, the applicant will no longer be considered for employment at Wellmont.

Those who are disqualified because of a positive test will be eligible to re-apply for a position with the health system after three months.

The Kingsport Times-News reported in October that new policy also affects contract workers who could potentially work at Wellmont, as well as physicians.

“As a comprehensive health care organization, we are serious about improving people’s lives, and the use of tobacco products is inconsistent with creating an optimal environment for patients and co-workers,” said Bart Hove, Wellmont’s president and CEO. “These products can have serious health consequences, and exposure to the smell from them can cause discomfort for our patients and staff members. After careful study and consideration, we have concluded our patients would be best served through enactment of this policy.”

Mountain States Health Alliance, which is in the process of merging with Wellmont to become Ballad Health System, implemented a similar employment policy In 2013.

Applicants for jobs at MSHA are tested for nicotine as part of their screening for employment. If the applicant is found to use tobacco, his or her job application is put on hold for six months. They are allowed to apply again later if they are tested to be clean of tobacco.

MSHA said the six-month period allows job applicants to take advantage of tobacco-cessation programs.

