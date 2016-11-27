Keep your pets safe while driving

State law forbids a driver (and passenger) from holding an infant or a child in their laps while the vehicle is moving. Doing so poses a great safety risk to both the child and the driver.

Yet, every day there are Tennesseans who take to our streets with a small dog in their laps. This is not only dangerous for the animal, it also puts the lives of the driver and the other motorists who share the roadways with them in jeopardy.

A deadly single-vehicle accident in Kingsport earlier this year tragically illustrates this point. A man and his small dog were both killed in May when the 2012 Honda CRV they were traveling in veered off the right side of Fort Henry Drive and struck a rock embankment. The vehicle then rolled over on the driver’s side and came to a stop.

Police say the driver was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. First responders say his dog, which was sitting on his lap at the time of the accident, was killed by the sudden and forceful deployment of the airbags from the steering wheel.

Investigators said the accident was likely caused by a medical condition or related to a distraction. In any case, police say pets should always be properly restrained (preferably in pet containers) while in a vehicle. That means no uncrated dogs should be riding in the beds of pickup trucks or riding in the laps of either the driver or passenger in the front seats of cars.