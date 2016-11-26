Live Christmas trees need care and attention

The National Christmas Tree Association offers the following list of the things you should know before buying a live Christmas tree:

• Be sure you know what size tree you need before heading to the retail lot or tree farm.

• Go to a retail lot that is well-lit and with trees stored in a shaded area. Some species last longer and remain fresh longer than others in different climates.

• Do a freshness test on the trees. Green needles on fresh trees break crisply when bent sharply with the fingers. Look for indicators of dryness, such as excessive needle loss, discolored foliage, musty odor and wrinkled bark. When in doubt about the freshness of a tree, select another one.

• Ask the retailer about opportunities to recycle Christmas trees in your community. Many areas host a “Chipping of the Green” in January to turn Christmas trees into mulch for landscaping. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has teamed up with the city of Johnson City to establish a tREeCycle program to place Christmas trees in area lakes to create “habitat improvement structures” where fish can hide and find food.

• Involve the whole family in the selection of a tree and plan fun things for everyone to do during the trip. Take a page from Clark Griswold’s book on decorating for the holidays and make finding the perfect Christmas tree a true family adventure.

There also are some things to remember to do once you’ve gotten that tree home and are ready to decorate it. The U.S. Fire Administration says it is important that you take the following steps to make sure your live Christmas tree doesn’t become a fire hazard:

* Don’t place your tree close to a heat source, including a fireplace or heat vent. The heat will dry out the tree, causing it to be more easily ignited by heat or flames.

• Keep the tree stand filled with water at all times.

• Inspect all Christmas lights annually for frayed wires, bare spots and excessive kinking or wear before putting them up. And use only lighting listed by an approved testing laboratory.

• Never leave Christmas tree lights on unattended. Thirsty needles and hot lights could spell disaster.