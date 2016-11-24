Giving to those in need this holiday season

One good way to kick off this holiday season is by helping the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee to fill its pantry. Second Harvest provides services to more than 200 food pantries, soup kitchens, children’s homes and other nonprofit charities across the region.

The need for food assistance is the greatest around the holidays, and this year is no exception. Second Harvest is sending out pleas for donations in preparation for what is expected to be a busy holiday season for the food bank.

Call Second Harvest at 279-0430, or go to netfoodbank.org today to learn how you can take action against hunger.

Good Samaritan Ministries is once again helping needy families during this holiday season. You can help the agency recoup its costs by making a donation online atgoodsamjc.com or by mail to Good Samaritan Ministries, P.O. Box 2441, Johnson City, TN 37605-2441.

Local residents also can get into the holiday spirit by making a contribution to the 36th annual Johnson City Press Christmas Box drive. This year’s Christmas Box will provide holiday food boxes complete with turkeys, hams, all the trimmings and a few extra staples to low-income families in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties.

The Christmas Box is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation and all contributions are tax deductible. All monetary gifts go directly to the purchase of food.

Please help us in this worthy cause by mailing a contribution today to the Johnson City Press Christmas Box of Northeast Tennessee, P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree gift distribution will be conducted in partnership with the Christmas Box food distribution to the families of every Angel Tree child in the three-county area Dec. 14 at the National Guard Armory in Elizabethton and Dec. 15 at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray.

Businesses, churches, school groups or civic clubs who wish to adopt a group of Angel Tree children to shop for may contact Salvation Army Capt. Laura Cox at 926-2101 for more information.

Finally, don’t forget to make a contribution to the United Way of Washington County this holiday season. A donation to United Way’s $1.725 million annual campaign is a good way to stretch your philanthropic dollar since the organization helps to support a number of worthy community agencies, including Adult Day Services, the American Red Cross, Girls Inc. and the Coalition for Kids.

By making a contribution to United Way, local residents can truly make a difference in their communities. Even a modest donation can go a long way to help friends and neighbors who are in need.

Donations to the campaign may be made by mail to to United Way of Washington County, P.O. Box 4039, Johnson City, TN 37602-4039.

For more information about United Way and its partner agencies,visit unitedwayofwashingtoncountytn.org.