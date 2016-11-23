Buckle up before taking to the highway this weekend

Those who violate the state’s seat belt law should remember that driving on Tennessee’s highways is a privilege, not a right, and failing to obey the laws of the road could earn you a ticket.

Officials with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say about 48 million people do not regularly put on seat belts when they are on the road. A majority of those are young men living in rural areas.

Here’s some more useful advice for drivers to follow when they are traveling interstate highways: Tennessee law requires drivers to safely move to the left lane or slow down when they spot public safety vehicles parked in the emergency lanes of interstates and dual-lane highways. Drivers who fail to yield can be charged with a misdemeanor and fined $50.

Finally, don’t be one of a growing number of distracted drivers on our highways. Distracted drivers are preoccupied by eating, texting and putting on makeup while they are behind the wheel. Distracted drivers ignore yield signs, fail to merge correctly and tailgate with sometimes deadly results. According to AAA, between 4,000 and 8,000 crashes related to distracted driving occur daily in the United States.

Don’t become a statistic this holiday weekend. Keep both hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road and you will arrive to your destination safely for Thanksgiving.