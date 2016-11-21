What are you thankful for this year?

There are several things that immediately come to mind, such as our families and friends. All Americans should be thankful for the freedoms we enjoy as citizens of this nation.

We should also be thankful the presidential election has ended and we will soon have a peaceful transfer of power.

We might also count our health and our faith among our blessings.

Certainly, we should be thankful for the food many of us will enjoy during the holidays.

We also need to be thankful of the volunteers who will be helping the less fortunate this season.

It would be a grievous oversight for us not to be thankful for the firefighters, police officers and paramedics who will be at their jobs to make sure we are safe and happy. The same goes to the men and women serving our country in many dangerous places far from their loved ones.

