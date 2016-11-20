What's all the fuss really about?

Whom will they chastise, criticize, castigate, call names, refute and blame? What if they can’t find something worthwhile to say or write? Will they just simply whine and protest?

And while we’re on the subject of protesters — better known as millennial progressives — they simply don’t understand protesting. They would rather riot in the streets and call it protesting, hoping the masses or someone in a white hat will understand their plight and come to their rescue.

Or, they can stage a peaceful “love circle rally” to calm fears at East Tennessee State University as they did on Veteran’s Day, claiming it was not politically motivated while in the same breath saying “emotions and fears have grown stronger in the aftermath of [the] presidential election.”

The rally, initiated by Angela Duggins, a graduate student in storytelling at ETSU said: “This is not a protest. This is not political.”

So, what is it then? A protest? Not a protest? Political? Not political?

You can’t have it both ways. If your emotions and fears have grown stronger in the aftermath of [the] presidential election, then it is political.

What’s next? Therapy dogs for those coddled individuals who don’t understand the electoral process?

The millennial progressive generation is not the first generation to have a candidate defeated in the presidential election and they won’t be the last. There is absolutely no reason to feel isolated or to fear whatever it is they fear. It’s simply time to move on and understand the era of handouts has ended.

And speaking of the end, voters by the thousands are acting as if their world ended because they’ve witnessed the death of the Clinton machine.

As a native Arkansan — and one who has followed the rise and demise of Bill and Hillary Clinton since 1977 — all I can say is, “Finally.”

The former president even teared-up when his wife gave her concession speech and where she said, “We owe [Trump] an open mind and the chance to lead.”

I still recall witnessing Bill Clinton tear-up in Arkansas when he lost the governor’s race in 1980 to the Republican challenger, Frank White. The tears and the lower lip biting are nothing more than an act our former impeached president has mastered through the years.

The only other individuals who came close to these types of performances — Jimmy Swaggart and Tammy Faye Bakker, and we know how that ended.

Yes, the election is over and our country has weathered the storm. Trump was gracious and humble in his victory speech. Mrs. Clinton was gracious and humble in defeat. Moreover, President Obama was gracious in accepting the outcome of the election and explaining the transition of power to the nation.

In two weeks, most of the turmoil will have subsided and things will once again resemble some sense of normalcy.

As Americans, we must all stand behind President-elect Trump and make certain he governs according to our Constitution.

On Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, we will witness the transition of power from President Barak Obama to the 45th president of the United States — Donald J. Trump. This is how our Republic works and something all Americans should cherish.

And, when we all gather this Thanksgiving with friends and family, put aside those political differences and give thanks that we do indeed live in the greatest nation on earth.

Peace, brothers and sisters. Peace.

Larry French lives in Butler. He is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Society of Newspaper Columnists. You may reach him at columnsworthsharing@gmail.com.