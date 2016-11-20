Notes from a low-key Johnson City election

The candidate who finished first in the race for City Commission was making his first bid for public office. Dr. Todd Fowler is no doubt a beneficiary of being a first-time candidate in this year of the political outsider.

While the results of the Nov. 8 election have not been certified by the Washington County Election Commission (that is expected to come before the end of this month), Fowler unofficially collected 12,981 votes. Washington County Commissioner Joe Wise finished second in the polling with 9,851 votes.

Incumbent Ralph Van Brocklin was elected to the third seat up for grabs on the ballot with 9,694 votes. His colleague, Mayor Clayton Stout, lost his bid for a second term with a vote total of 8,454 votes.

Stout, who served a rare five-year term as a result of moving the election date, may have been a victim of the mayor’s curse. It’s a superstition among some in Johnson City that running for re-election as mayor is the kiss of death. Being mayor makes you a scapegoat for all the dissatisfaction citizens have with city.

In truth, being mayor in Johnson City (which is a job bestowed by fellow commissioners, not by the voters) is largely ceremonial.

This month’s municipal election was the first since city voters decided in 2014 to move the date for the commission and board of education races from spring to the fall. Opponents to the move had argued placing the city election on the same ballot as state and federal races would result in divisive national issues, such as abortion — immigration and same-sex marriage — being interjected into local politics. That didn’t happen this fall, but that’s not to say it won’t be seen in the future.

This year’s remarkable race for president has rewritten the traditional rules for political engagement. I shudder to think of what awaits us in 2018, with mid-term elections for Congress and a race for governor and U.S. Senate here in Tennessee.

Johnson City saved money on holding its municipal contest in conjunction with state and federal elections. Moving the date no doubt increased voter turnout and raised awareness of civic duty.

The presidential race brought out a number of first-time and it’s-been-a-while voters. Just how many of those city residents also cast votes in the municipal election is something we will be trying to figure out once the results are certified. We can speculate that the direction of the City Commission is not likely to change that much with the addition of Fowler and Wise.

Fowler campaigned as a fiscal conservative. Likewise, Wise has proven himself to be conservative, but practical in terms of government spending.

They are replacing two of the current City Commission’s most conservative members — Stout and Jeff Banyas, who did not seek re-election. The two have often seen eye-to-eye on issues. One notable exception, however, was when Stout joined Van Brocklin and Commissioner Jenny Brock in voting for a 25-cent property tax increase for infrastructure improvements.

The addition of Fowler and Wise to the mix, as well as a likely hike to interest rates, will make commissioners even more pragmatic when considering new capital projects.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com.