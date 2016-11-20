Just what is an addict?

Addiction is a disease that affects the entire being: mind, body and spirit. The brain of an addict does not function the same as the non-addict. There is a difference in levels of certain hormones; there is a difference in chemical and electrical activity; there is a difference in thought processing, including interpretation, interaction and emotional balance and response.

Some of the most interesting research shows how the frontal lobes of addicts are similar to the frontal lobes of people who have received repeated blows to the head, like football players with concussions and traumatic brain injury. The frontal lobes are the ones most involved with reasoning and decision-making.

Additionally, some of the most interesting and promising treatment for frontal lobe injury involves very specific and holistic plans contoured to the individual patient, including combinations of nutrition, exercise, meditation, visualization and brain-wave stimulation.

But we have to work with what we have and one of the issues that repeatedly comes up in discussions about addiction in our area is the belief that addiction is a moral issue, or, if an actual disease, one that others don’t want to be “exposed” to, like leprosy or AIDS.

There is a genetic predisposition to addiction. It increases dramatically if there are addicts on both sides of the family. And while not contagious, addiction is a family illness and all persons in the family are affected, whether they use substances or not.

I understand how fear can grow larger than anything else. Larger than reason. Larger than intuition. Larger than faith.

I understand there are people who, because they believe addiction is a moral issue, also believe addiction always involves some form of criminal activity. I understand these folks wanting to protect their children and willing to do whatever it takes.

I also know how divisive fear is. Fearmongering turns us into warmongers. It builds walls of blame and shame and finger-pointing that do not leave time or space for generating solutions.

It also turns us into hypocrites.

Granted, there is the criminal aspect of attempting to get or sell illegal substances. But let’s just suppose for a minute you couldn’t get your hands on caffeine without going to an underground Starbucks or coffee bootlegger … and you were experiencing withdrawal …

Or what happens when your power goes out and you don’t have access to anything electronic, TV included? What would happen if, in order to get your electricity back on, you had to pay somebody on a street corner?

Or what would happen if you had to drive to Asheville, N.C., or Knoxville and back every day to get coffee, or a cinnamon roll, or a pack of smokes?

Or WiFi?

And what would happen if this became an obsession, and you knew this was killing you and those around you who love you, but you couldn’t stop — and then the opportunity to get your “fix” in a safe, legal way in order to wean you off your drug, became a reality. …

Would you do it? Would you want it? Would you allow it for others?

In reality, there is no reason we can’t stand on the same side and find a common solution for problems with addiction. Treatment options and locations are critical, necessary elements for dealing with addiction, whether in epidemic proportions or not.

Meanwhile, I don’t know of any spiritual, religious or humanitarian belief system that does not offer forgiveness, love, kindness, compassion and tolerance — and ultimately redemption and salvation through healing — for all humankind.

Take a look at the list below and see if any of these apply to you (try to be honest):

If you got up this morning and had a cup of coffee, like you do every morning (or you have some other caffeinated beverage daily), and you get a headache if you don’t, you might be an addict.

If you have sugar in that beverage, you might be an addict.

If you smoke, you might be an addict.

If you watch TV every day, you might be an addict.

If you exercise every day and feel crabby and irritable if you don’t, you might be an addict.

If you over- or under-eat, you might be an addict.

If you are emotionally dependent on others for your self-worth, you might be an addict.

If you engage in any form of gambling, including animal fights, bets on sports, buying lottery tickets regularly, or do stock trading, you might be an addict.

How interesting it is that for most of us, our daily activities include some form of addiction, whether mild or serious, legal or otherwise.

How interesting it is that in our culture, and with our language, we are flippant about being chocoholics, or crossword puzzle addicts, and we say it like it’s a quaint, endearing aspect of our personalities.

But when we talk about opioids, suddenly everything shifts.

Cliched though it may be, we are all in this together. Are we really so different?

Sheri Walker is a copy editor and clerk for the Johnson City Press. She can be reached at swalker@johnsoncitypress.com or 722-0543.