A call to action on battling litter

Our majestic mountains, rivers, lakes, creeks and countrysides are being polluted with trash. Think of the environmental and health impact this has on our already struggling wildlife and natural resources. Also, think of the negative impact this has on our tourist industry and economic growth.

We will never know how many tourists have not returned to our area because of the illegal dumping and litter problem. Would you want to relocate your business or family to a community that appears to not care about itself?

Think of the money that is being spent to clean up trash that could be used to enhance our community.

I implore you to contact our leaders and demand help. Help them to help our community to solve this environmental crisis.

This trash and litter issue has been with us over 60 years. If we stop all littering today, it is going to take another 20 years for us to clean up what has already been discarded in our communities. Think about what we have already done to our environment.

Let’s reverse this horrible habit and stop destroying our environment before it is too late.

You can help us tackle this major problem by moving forward in becoming an affiliate with Keep America Beautiful. We also need education, enforcement and cleanup projects. Citizens can adopt a road or highway for litter pickup and report illegal dumping.

We also should ask that businesses keep the area around their business clean and secure rubbish and debris in the back of trucks. Commercial mowers should also pick up trash before doing their jobs.

You can contact me for more information at shundra77@icloud.com.

Edward Jordan of Elizabethton is the founder of Carter County Proud.