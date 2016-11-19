Know the rules for a four-way stop

Unfortunately, the rules of these intersections are often misunderstood by some motorists. For instance, it’s not the driver in the biggest SUV who has the right of way at these intersections. Likewise, drivers who fail to come to a complete stop at a four-way intersection do not get to go before other motorists who have abided by the law.

And there is no such thing as a “rolling stop” when it comes to any stop sign. Motorists who think otherwise may find themselves with a traffic ticket if they are spotted doing so by a police officer.

The law says the first car to make a stop at the three- or four-way intersection has the right of way. Each car, in turn, beginning on the right of the first car through the intersection has the right of way. Some drivers, however, have a problem waiting for their turn at these intersections.

A few drivers even believe it is permissible to follow the car in front of them through the intersection, even if it is not their turn. This is a violation of the law, not to mention just being plain rude. It can also be very dangerous, not only for the misguided motorist doing the tailgating, but for other drivers and pedestrians who are following the rules.

Which brings us to another important, but often overlooked rule of the four-way stop: Pedestrians always have the right of way. Failure to yield to a pedestrian at a four-way stop could have tragic results.

That’s why it’s important to know and observe all the rules of a four-way stop. Obeying those rules help to keep traffic moving both smoothly and safely through busy intersections.