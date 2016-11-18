Take precautions with auxiliary heat sources

If you use an electrical or a kerosene heater, be sure that you are following all the safety precautions listed on the devices. That includes keeping the heater at least 3 feet from drapes, furniture and other flammable materials.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates there are more than 190 deaths annually associated with space heaters. Local emergency officials have seen a marked increase in the number of residential fires in recent years, some of which might have been sparked by auxiliary heating devices.

Retailers say small electrical heaters, as well as kerosene heaters, have become very popular as consumers try to lower their heating bills. If you are among those who are using one of these devices, please be sure that you never leave a space heater on when you go to sleep, and turn the device off before you leave the house.

Tennessee routinely ranks among the top five states in the nation when it comes to the number of residents killed in house fires. Many of those lives might have been saved by a smoke detector. It’s important that every home is equipped with a fully functioning smoke detector. They should be checked regularly to make sure they are working properly.

A smoke detector that has had its battery drained or removed is of no use in alerting a family to a fire.

There should be a smoke detector on each level of the house, inside every bedroom and outside the bedrooms in each sleeping area. Residents who use gas or oil space heaters also should install a carbon monoxide detector outside every bedroom.

It’s also important to have a fire escape plan in place for your home and be sure to practice it regularly with your family.