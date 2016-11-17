Don't let litterbugs tarnish our natural beauty

It’s also sad to see our precious local tax dollars, which should be going to fund schools, roads and other basic services, used to pay to clean up discarded tires, old refrigerators and garbage dumped illegally in rural communities. Garbage strewn by the roadside does not present a favorable first impression of our region to visitors.

Neither do the countless number of cigarette butts tossed on our city streets and in parking areas. Few of these illegal dumpers are ever punished for their contemptible behavior. The problem is catching litterbugs in the act. Law enforcement officials say they have neither the manpower nor the resources to patrol for littering violations.

Modern technology, however, may be able to catch these litter bugs. Many communities are now installing hidden cameras in remote areas where illegal dumping occurs. Perhaps such cameras should be installed along Cash Hollow Road and other secluded areas that have long been sites for illegal dumping.

You can help by keeping an eye out for litterbugs. If you see someone tossing trash out a car window, take down their license plate number and call the proper authorities.

You can help by participating in litter cleanup and beautification projects in your community. Neighborhood associations in Johnson City often sponsor litter and household hazardous waste cleanup days. Get involved in these worthy programs.

One such even will be held Saturday. As Press staff writer Tony Casey reported Wednesday, Clean-it-up Johnson City will focus on picking up trash along South Roan Street. The litter cleanup will begin at 8 a.m. at the Walgreen’s at the corner of South Roan Street and University Parkway.