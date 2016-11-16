Trump should look to the labors of Hercules

Now, instead, I am coming to grips with the reality that I, along with most people on the right, didn’t see this coming. We had reconciled ourselves to four years of consolidation of the leftward lurch of the Obama years, coupled with the fear that we might lurch further, comforted only by the sure knowledge that it couldn’t go on forever.

Now we must reconcile ourselves to four years of who knows what, although the good news is that we may expect a blizzard of executive orders this winter undoing some of the worst damage of the last eight years, the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, and more-rational (if still worrisome) diplomacy.

Trump is still Trump, so there will be more than a little incoherence, but still, it’s likely that the country will begin a slow and long-delayed march to the right, taking us back to the center. (Never fear, progressives, the country isn’t about to become the right-wing hell you all imagine. But you should consult one of the many election maps available online which will show you how badly out of step you are with most of the country.)

The day after the election, on National Public Radio’s openly pro-Clinton “Morning Edition” I heard a word that surprised me, given the source, yet which encapsulates what has happened: “repudiated.” The voters have repudiated the Obama presidency. It was an unexpected recognition and admission by the left of exactly what happened.

But let’s be honest. It’s also a repudiation, a terrible rebuke, to the right as well. It turns out that we don’t understand the mood or state of the country any better than the hermetically-sealed progressive left does. Our thought bubble has been popped. It will be interesting to see if the left can process that reality, too.

We on the right may have a bit of an advantage in that regard, since we don’t subscribe to the quasi-theology of the perfectibility of man, or to a revolutionary mindset, and expect to make lots of mistakes. We also take seriously the will of the people as actually expressed in the voting booth, rather than the supposed will of the people as expressed by their self-anointed elites.

So begins the next chapter in the American experiment. I’d like to suggest that there is something on which the Trumpkins should temper their expectations, though. It’s been said repeatedly that Trump was exploiting a deep discontent with politics in Washington, that his supporters had decided that the best choice was to burn it down. Well, burning it down might not be wise.

The Greek hero Heracles (Hercules), as penance for killing his family in a fit of madness, was given 12 apparently-impossible tasks to perform. One of these was cleaning out the stables of King Augeas, which had become, shall we say, a bit rank after housing 1,000 cattle for 30 years. It might have been easier to just burn the things down and rebuild them, but at what cost? Hercules cleverly solved the problem by re-routing a river to wash them clean.

Burning it all down, as emotionally satisfying as it might be, is vandalism with unknowable consequences. Washing the structures of government clean is the better way to go, even if it’s a Herculean task. The genius of our Founding Fathers never ceases to amaze me. Once again we’ve seen that the “permanent revolution” they instituted in our electoral system provides a way to peacefully and constructively change management and direction when it becomes necessary.

We’ve seen how the separation of powers prevented some of Obama’s worse abuses of executive authority. And now President-elect Trump has the opportunity to wash out the stables and install more-honorable, less-partisan servants of the people where they are needed and, having elected him, we owe him the opportunity.

I’m not about to predict the outcome of the Trump presidency; we don’t know what skeletons are hiding in his closet, we don’t know if his temperament will prove to be as terrible as it seems, we don’t know if he can rise above his pettiness, vindictiveness and ignorance of statecraft. But by the simple act of repudiating the left-wing agenda of Obama, Clinton and their fellow-travelers, the American electorate has done much to correct the abuses of recent years and set us on a better path. Let’s hope we stay on it.

Kenneth D. Gough of Elizabethton is president and general manager of Accurate Machine Products Corp. of Johnson City.