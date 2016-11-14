Is it time to overhaul football playoffs in Tennessee?

As Press staff writer Doug Fritz reported earlier this month, Unaka’s appeal of its removal will be heard at the TSSAA’s Board of Control meeting on Thursday.

Aaron Dugger, the Rangers’ athletic director, said the school will “handle whatever comes down with class.”

Critics argue that the TSSAA football playoff system is in need of a major overhaul. They say the fact that Unaka even made the Class 1A postseason with a record of 1-9 shows something needs to be done.

In the six Division I classifications, 40 teams made this year’s playoffs with losing records.

Unaka’s decision to forfeit the game was a move made solely by the players, according to a letter sent to the TSSAA by the school’s administration. So many players had quit the team that a forfeit to Greenback was considered to be Unaka’s only option.

Changing the current system will take “a proposal from a member school to the (TSSAA) Board of Control,” TSSAA Assistant Executive Director Matthew Gillespie told Fritz. “That would have to be done at the beginning of the classification, or at the halfway point of the classification.”

Writing in a recent analysis story on reforming the playoff system, Fritz suggested that it wouldn’t take an overhaul of the current classification system — although he noted many many voices seem to be calling for one in Northeast Tennessee. Instead, Fritz said it would simply take a different standard for playoff qualification.

Money is also an issue for the football playoffs. The TSSAA takes 50 percent of the gross for all playoff games. Twenty-five percent of that money goes to the TSSAA, which pays for all officials and awards, and the other 25 percent goes toward catastrophic insurance

The remaining playoff money is split 50-50 between the host school and visiting team. Game expenses and travel are left in the debit column of the schools.

So how can the playoff system be fixed? Fritz wrote that one solution might be take only 16 teams per classification instead of 32. Only the top two teams in each region would advance to the playoffs.

We want to know what you think. Should the high school football playoff system in Tennessee be overhauled?

