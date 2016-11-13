What do we do now after electing Trump?

As Robert Redford’s character in the 1972 movie, “The Candidate,” says after he has won the race for the U.S. Senate: “What do we do now?”

Indeed. What do we do now?

On Monday, I heard from a number of local Hillary Clinton supporters who were convinced the Democrat had the election in the bag. They chastised me for sticking to my prediction. One even questioned my sanity.

They had good reason to feel confident. All the reputable polls showed Clinton with at least a 70 percent chance of winning. Nate Silver’s usually reliable FiveThirtyEight blog had her chances at 72 percent based on his latest analysis of the polls.

Even so, Silver’s daily newsletter on Monday pointed to some very troubling trends for the Clinton campaign. Her support in many of the battleground states did not appear to be nearly as strong as they were for President Obama four years before. More importantly, Trump’s appeal to black voters was much stronger than that of Mitt Romney in 2012.

Add to that, I had a strong feeling that the polls, the pols and the pundits were once again underestimating Trump. I was even hearing from some local Republicans, who felt The Donald’s luck had finally run out.

That was not the case. Early returns on Tuesday found Clinton not only struggling in the battleground states, but also in the so-called “firewall states” that historically have been very kind to Democratic candidates.

That’s when I knew Clinton was not going to be delivering a victory speech on election night. She eventually won the popular vote, but like Vice President Al Gore 16 years before, she came up short where it counts — the Electoral College vote.

That fact has some folks once again calling for the Electoral College to be scrapped. I think that would be a mistake. Electing a president by a straight up or down popular vote could easily backfire and land this nation with a demagogue. Of course, others argue the current system just failed miserably in that regard.

So how could so many people have gotten it so wrong? That’s a question I’ll let the experts answer. You’ve probably already heard many theories and excuses for why the polls were so off. I know I have, and I’m still scratching my head.

Obviously, the outcome here in Tennessee was never in doubt. One of the reddest states in the nation became even redder, with the Republican super majority in the state General Assembly adding to its numbers.

Trump’s astounding victory on Tuesday has resulted in some of the state’s top Republicans — those who had distanced themselves from the candidate in recent months — once again speaking his name aloud. Even Gov. Bill Haslam, who couldn’t bring himself to endorse Trump, had nice things to say about Trump last week.

So, what do we do now? If you are a Republican with aspirations of holding office (or running for a higher office), you embrace President-elect Trump as the standard bearer of your party and you hope that he surrounds himself with people that will keep him on task and off Twitter.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com.