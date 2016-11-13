Standing up to peer pressure and political bullies

Their friends may encourage them to try out for a school team or join a productive club. (As a parent myself, I know it can be hard to believe, but sometimes their friends actually do have good ideas.) Positive peer pressure can help children overcome their fears and lead happier and healthier lives. It’s the negative peer pressure that we want them to avoid, but how do they know the difference? Is it always clear? Well, sometimes it’s very clear.

If the pressure involves insults, derogatory names, or questioning of courage, character or sexual identity, for example, then it’s negative. If it includes threatened retribution for nonparticipation, then it is most definitely negative.

If a child is being encouraged to do something that they know is against the rules, illegal, immoral or just plain wrong, then that’s negative. Of course, identifying such negative peer pressure is only half the battle. How does a child get out of a situation in which they are being pressured? How do we prepare them for that?

We begin by helping them build self-esteem through accomplishment so that they will be less likely to be unduly influenced by others. We can teach them to ask questions when they don’t understand or are not sure what’s going on. When something doesn’t make sense or sounds wrong, they should know to speak up and/or leave before things get out of hand.

They should not just accept something because it was said by someone they admire. If it sounds too good to be true or is amazingly convenient for the messenger, then they should definitely check for alternative sources of information.

We should be open to discussing difficult issues with them, listening to what they have to say and providing well-thought-out reasons for our positions. If we teach them to think their own actions through to possible consequences and to be able to express those thoughts to others, then they can save some grief not only for themselves, but probably for their friends as well. It’s not always easy, but it is doable.

This brings us to the flip side of being subjected to peer pressure, which is providing it. Wouldn’t it be great if our kids could realize it when they are about to cross the line from applying positive pressure to applying negative pressure? What seems like fun can pretty quickly get out of control if children don’t continually evaluate their own conduct.

Social media can provide real or imagined anonymity that encourages the expression of ideas that people would not be comfortable sharing face-to-face. We need to teach our kids to recognize and resist that temptation.

We also need to remind them that repeating unsubstantiated and hurtful rumors is not an appropriate way to become or remain a part of the “in crowd.” It may be helpful to ask them to consider that when they encounter some juicy new tidbit, how they would feel if a group of their peers were saying or writing such things about them.

When we’re finished talking to the kids, we should remind ourselves that what is good for the gosling should be good for the goose. The past election brought out a lot of bad behavior on the part of not just candidates, but ordinary citizens. We should expect no less of ourselves than we expect of our children. Name-calling and insults don’t belong in politics any more than they belong in school.

Not everybody is going to share my political views. That’s OK. That’s actually the way it’s supposed to be. Impugning the character, patriotism or the moral standing of someone who won’t vote for my candidate is not much different from calling them a coward in front of others if they won’t vandalize the school bathroom with me.

Similarly, repeating unproven accusations about a candidate is like spreading malicious gossip about a fellow student.

It might seem like harmless fun at the time, but it’s wrong and chances are it will end badly. Nobody should want to be a part of that and we should all want to be better examples for our kids and for ourselves.

Murphey Johnson of Johnson City is an engineer. He can be reached at murph@murpheyjohnson.com.