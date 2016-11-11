Thank veterans today for their service

Thank you for the sacrifices you’ve made to keep us safe. Thank you for never wavering in your dedication to this country.

Thank you for defending the principles that built this great nation. Thank you for demonstrating the true meaning of service over self. And thank you a hundred times more for being there when we needed you.

Fittingly, there will be many celebrations held today across the region to honor veterans. And a number of national restaurant chains will offer free or discounted meals today to veterans and active duty personnel.

Such offerings are certainly a good gesture on Veterans Day, but perhaps the best way to show your appreciation is to actually tell a veteran you know how much his or her service in the military means to you.

You can say thanks by attending one of the many Veterans Day events being held today. The East Tennessee State University Army ROTC will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. near the Veterans Memorial on the quad.

A ceremony will also be held at 1 p.m. at the Johnson City-Washington County Veterans Memorial, located at the west end of Kiwanis Park at the corner of West Market Street and Veterans Way. ROTC members from ETSU, along with Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 979 will participate in the ceremony.