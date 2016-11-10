Letters: It's now time to unite the red, white and blue

The difficult task of uniting the Democrats and the Republicans into one team called the United States of America is ahead. It won’t be easy, but I pray that this can be done. Instead of a country of Red versus Blue, we can become a country of red, white and blue for all of our citizens.

R. BRIAN PATTESON

Johnson City

Restrain power

I do not want to appear as though I am accusing any of the current outstanding Johnson City Power Board members of having anything but the highest desire to do the right thing and serve with greatest of honor. But having served on numerous boards, I have seen the pressure of temptation cloud the judgments of the most righteous of men.

My understanding is that the new utility — as organized — will be able to invest a mixture of private and rate-payers’ money in new public-private enterprises specified as, but not limited to, internet and telecommunications.

The board members would assume no risk of their own, but only that of ratepayers having to pay more for their utilities to cover the losses should these enterprises fail. As we have seen before, utility boards have been able to divert money from their core purpose to enterprises that have subsequently failed.

The burden to pay for these failures falls on the unrepresented ratepayers. I do not dispute the desirability of this change, but I haven’t seen any assurances from those involved that any safeguards exist to provide accountability for possible failures.

Am I wrong, or could future boards turn this into another Bristol Virginia Utilities mess?

JIM KITZMILLER

Johnson City

Restore Halloween

A beautiful American tradition has died because of the fear in America. I waited patiently for the beautiful youth dressed in ghoulish attire to appear at my door to ask for treats in lieu of tricks. My waiting was in vain.

I respect the churches and businesses that provide a safe environment for this activity, but it denies people like me who look forward to awarding these beautiful youth. Please restore this beautiful tradition.

I remember the joy it gave to me in my youth and I only with I could enjoy the joy on the other end in my old age.

RALPH JOHNSTON

Piney Flats