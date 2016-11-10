Collect campaign signs and get to governing

Tuesday’s election was exhausting for both candidates and voters. The presidential election couldn’t have ended soon enough for many Americans, who have been bombarded with political ads (mostly of the negative kind) for most of this year.

There was much at stake. Voters decided a historic race for the White House. Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump, who won very big in Tennessee.

Local voters also decided a number of municipal elections, including here in Johnson City with incumbent Ralph Van Brocklin and newcomers Todd Fowler and Joe wise being tapped for the City Commission.

The votes have been counted. Now all that’s left is for candidates to pick up their campaign signs (as soon as possible). No one wants to see a weathered political sign blighting our beautiful landscape.

The campaigning is mercifully over. Next comes the truly hard part — governing. And this takes more than campaign sloganeering. It requires common sense, communication and cooperation.