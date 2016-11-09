Things to do to keep the holiday pounds off

It also suggests local governments fund the construction of sidewalks and approve land-use regulations that offer its residents more chances to walk or bike to shop or to work.

Some of these ideas already are being implemented right here in our community with Johnson City’s Up and At ’Em — the first citywide health campaign to be implemented in Tennessee. Battling obesity is not only important for bettering the health of individuals (particularly children) who are at risk for heart disease and diabetes, but also key for lowering the cost of health care of an entire community.

It’s important that we instill into children the healthy habits (exercise and good nutrition) that will benefit them throughout their lives. And with Thanksgiving coming up, now is a good time to follow those healthy habits.

According to the National Institutes of Health, the average American will consume as many as 7,100 calories during a typical Thanksgiving or Christmas feast. It’s no wonder many of us typically put on between 5 and 7 pounds during the holidays.

Take heart, though, because there are things you can do to battle the bulge. The best way to start is to take steps to avoid packing on the additional holiday pounds. They include:

• Maintain a normal exercise regiment. Don’t skip your regular trip to the gym or walk through the neighborhood.

A good way to start is to participate in Johnson City’s 11th Annual Turkey Trot Family Fun Run & Road Race. The Thanksgiving event will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Legion Street and end near the Memorial Park Community Center.

Visit jcturkeytrot.com to learn more about the event or to register.

• Be more careful about what you eat when you attend a holiday event. Just because 15 different desserts are available doesn’t mean you have to sample them all.

• Avoid mindless snacking. If you are carrying on a conversation with another person, go sit down somewhere instead of grazing around the snack trays.

• Limit your alcohol consumption. While it’s never wise to partake of alcohol on an empty stomach, too much holiday cheer can lead to overeating.

Finally, it’s important to remember the holidays are about more than just food and drink. Spending quality time with friends and family members also can help cut down on the empty calories.