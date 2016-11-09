Rising from the conservative ashes

Let’s see — you’ve got your social conservatives, economic conservatives, national-security conservatives, small-government conservatives, neoconservatives and their sometime-allies, the libertarians. All share, more or less, a worldview that has a fairly jaundiced view of human nature (flawed and won’t get better, sadly), honors and learns from the past, eschews revolutionary change, respects culture and religion, demands the rule of law rather than the rule of men, and reveres liberty. Of course, having agreed on that, they immediately proceed to fight like cats and dogs over who the true conservatives are.

Oh, one other thing they share — however this election turns out, it won’t be well for them.

I recently heard what, to me, is a new term — “pitchfork conservatives.” These are the people so worried about the direction of the country and their own situation that they have abandoned the usual mild-mannered, respectful demeanor associated with conservatism and taken to the streets, figuratively and sometimes literally.

No longer “the silent majority”, they are frightened by the downward spiral in economic opportunity for the average man, and fed up with conservative leadership that, in their eyes, has been impotent, even complicit in the leftward lurch of the country, paralyzed by infighting about immigration, etc., etc. For the pitchfork conservatives, it’s time to burn it down and start over. These are the people who have empowered Donald Trump.

With all the revelations concerning the manifestly-corrupt Clinton Foundation, the nausea-inducing manipulation (at the very least) of the FBI, Justice Department, IRS, EPA and other federal agencies by Obama and his minions, the inability to even slow down our descent towards bankruptcy, and the continued undermining of American interests by inept and perhaps malign diplomacy, it’s easy to understand why.

It seems inexorable — as the federal government has grown into a comprehensive welfare state (exactly what the pitchfork conservatives want, in large part) it has become ever-more controlling (exactly what they don’t want) and increasingly incompetent and wasteful (which enrages everyone including the welfare-state architects on the left, who are also dismayed and befuddled).

To which we more-traditional conservatives say, “Yep.” Sounds pretty much like what we predicted, not that we’re bragging or the least bit happy about it. But not that we think burning it down is a very good idea, either.

We remember what the great and good Adam Smith, professor of moral philosophy and inventor of classical economics, said: “There is a great deal of ruin in a nation.” That was his seemingly flippant but actually profound response to the American victory at Saratoga, which signaled that Great Britain was on the verge of losing its North American empire, a ruinous turn of events if there ever was one.

As we know, that’s not the way it worked out, though, with the British going on to assemble the greatest empire in human history.

What he understood is that a great nation (which he believed Great Britain to be) would learn from its mistakes, correct them and go on to greater glory. Which is what happened, however slowly and imperfectly. Those who, today, denigrate the accomplishments of the British in the 19th century do so from an ahistorical viewpoint, ignoring what came before and refusing to recognize what marvelous improvement their governance produced in the nations they ruled.

Likewise, I think, with today’s pitchfork conservatives. They are missing the crucial point that the American form of government, learning well from the British model from which it descended, was designed to be capable of taking an incredible amount of punishment from the stupidity, avarice and corruption of the all-too-human beings who seek out power and the people who give it to them.

It depends, finally, on the common sense of the common man who understands, perhaps, without being able to fully express it, that what can’t go on forever, won’t; that civility is a necessary condition for self-governance; that you can’t live beyond your means forever; that virtue is as relevant today as it ever was; that the only thing needed for bad men to triumph is for good men to do nothing. Every word of that is cliché because it is all true.

Readers of this column are aware of my concern and dread about the state of our beloved nation. But that’s tempered by a conviction that we already have the tools we need to fix what ails us, and the common sense and temperament to take action. It will take a little more ruin — it may take a lot more ruin — to make us come to the realization that action is no longer desirable, but imperative. But we’ll get there. Hopefully sooner rather than later.

Kenneth D. Gough of Elizabethton is president and general manager of Accurate Machine Products Corp. of Johnson City.