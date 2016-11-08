Make your voice heard at the polls today

Polls open today at 8 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

Here are a few tips on voting that come from the League of Women Voters. Be sure to review the sample ballot and instructions for operating the voting machines that are posted in the polling place.

If you have any questions, be sure to consult a poll worker. That is what they are there for.

The league also recommends that you remain patient while voting. In most cases, voters are in and out of the polling place in a matter of minutes. However, if there is a line to vote, don’t be discouraged.

Never leave a polling place without voting. Stay as long as it takes to complete the job because every vote counts.

Remember to take some form of approved photo identification when you go to the polls. Acceptable forms of photo ID include driver’s licenses, U.S. passports and government employee identification cards. College photo IDs, however, are not accepted.

In addition to the race for president, Washington County voters will be asked to decide contested races for the 6th and 7th District seats in the state House of Representatives.There are also a number of municipal contests on the ballot today in Elizabethton, Erwin, Johnson City, Jonesborough and Unicoi.

In Johnson City, voters will fill three seats on the City Commission and three seats on the Board of Education. We believe Clayton Stout, Ralph Van Brocklin and Joe Wise should be elected to the City Commission. We also urge voters to elect Tim Belisle, Bill Smith and Stacie Kilday Torbett to the Board of Education.