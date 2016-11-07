Do we need more nuclear power-generating plants?

Speaking in Memphis recently, U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, who chairs the Senate’s appropriations subcommittee on energy and water development, said he would like to see more nuclear power-generating plants constructed in this country.

“I said one time we should build 100 new reactors in the United States,” Alexander said. “The Energy Information Agency has said that almost 20 percent of our current capacity from coal is scheduled to go offline by 2020. If that were to be replaced only by nuclear power, it would require building another 48 new 1,250-megawatt reactors, which would reduce our carbon emissions another 14 percent.”

Supporters of nuclear power say it is a carbon-free energy source that has proved to be both reliable and affordable in most of the world, including France, which has become a leading producer of nuclear power in Europe. Advocates of nuclear generation say it does not emit the greenhouse gases associated with fossil fuel plants.

Critics of nuclear energy, however, do not trust federal officials to enforce the regulations that are needed to protect the health and safety of Americans living near nuclear plants. They also contend there is no way to safely dispose of the radioactive waste from these facilities.

Americans have been leery of nuclear power ever since 1979 when a malfunctioning valve at the Three Mile Island nuclear reactor in Pennsylvania led to a partial meltdown of the reactor core and a release of radioactive gases into the air.

Concern over the safety of nuclear power resulted in a halt of the construction of new plants all across the country, including a number of facilities planned by TVA. Watts Bar Unit 2 was begun in the 1970s, but put on hold for decades.

Today, 30 percent of the electricity generated by TVA comes from three nuclear plants. Overall, just 20 percent of the electricity now produced in the United States comes from nuclear plants.

