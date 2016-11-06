Trump could join the Cubs as a winner on Tuesday

I’m not much of a betting man, but if I were, I’d wager a bundle today that the Chicago Cubs will win the World Series this year. Yep, the “Lovable Losers” will at last have something to celebrate in October.

I’ll also go out on a limb and predict LeBron James will finally bring an NBA title to the beleaguered fans of Cleveland. The Cavs are set to tip off their championship series with the defending champs Golden State Warriors as I write this column, so by this time next week we should know how good a prognosticator I am.

I’m not worried. With the way things are going in this crazy year of 2016, anything is possible. That includes a Trump presidency. I expect Donald J. Trump will be elected president just weeks after Joe Maddon and his team become Major League Baseball champs.

In fact, I’m more confident in predicting Trump will be president than I am picking the Cubs to win the World Series. After all, we are talking about the hard luck Cubs. Don’t forget that Steve Bartman is still out there somewhere.

Trump does not have any hard luck. He has been the blustery candidate with the Midas touch. Who else in American political history has ever gotten away with saying and doing the things he has and still win his party’s presidential nomination? Seriously, please email me if you have an answer to that question.

His supporters will tell you it’s because Trump is his own man. “He’s not a politician,” they say. I hate to break it to these misguided folks, but Trump is the very definition of a “politician.” In the strictest terms of the word, Trump became a politician when he placed his name on the Republican ballot.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary also defines a politician as “a person who acts in a manipulative and devious way, typically to gain advancement within an organization.” GOP insiders say Trump has operated in this way to hijack their party’s presidential nomination.

Who could have envisioned we would today be calling Trump the presumptive presidential nominee of the Republican Party after the somewhat comical (as the late night TV talk show hosts and political pundits referred to it at the time) launch of his presidential campaign on June 16, 2015? Few are laughing now.

Certainly, the so-called GOP establishment is no longer chuckling. That includes Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, who just can’t quite yet bring himself to officially endorse The Donald. Last week, Haslam voiced his continued disappointment with the all-but-crowned GOP presidential nominee after Trump lambasted New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez at a rally in Albuquerque, saying she had been a really rotten governor.

“That’s not helpful,” The (Memphis) Commercial Appeal reported Haslam saying of Trump’s criticism of the woman who will soon succeed him as the head of the Republican Governors Association. Trust me — for Haslam, that’s a strong rebuke.

Robert Houk is Opinion page editor for the Johnson City Press. He can be reached at rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com.