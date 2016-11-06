Oak Hil Cemetery deserves respect and preservation

The list is comprised of historically significant properties that are in need of renovation and repairs. The Model Mill in Johnson City made the same list last year.

Established in 1870, Oak Hill is one of the oldest cemeteries in Johnson City and includes the graves of many prominent citizens in the city’s history. Henry Johnson, the city’s founder, is buried there, as is Col. LeRoy Reeves, the designer of the Tennessee state flag; Sam R. Sells, who served as 1st District congressman from 1911-1922; and May Ross McDowell, the first woman to serve as Johnson City’s mayor.

Oak Hill Cemetery also has 14 Union and 68 Confederate veterans buried there. Just as important, the cemetery is the final resting place for the dearly departed of many generations Johnson City families.

Even though Oak Hill Cemetery does not meet the necessary criteria to be included on the National Register of Historic Places, the Johnson City Commission voted last month to include the 7.2-acre parcel, which is bounded by Lamont, Boone, Wilson and Whitney streets, into the city’s Historic Zoning District. The move will qualify it for key local and federal grants

That’s an important step to the preservation and upkeep of the cemetery, which had fallen into disrepair a few decades ago. Too much of Johnson City’s history has been lost over the years as a result of neglect and indifference.

Timothy McKinney, Oak Hill’s current owner, has made great strides in cleaning up and securing the cemetery, which had been victimized by vandals in recent years. McKinney told Press staff writer Zack Vance last week that his first goal is to install an iron fence around the site. He estimates it will cost about $350 for every 10 feet of fencing.

McKinney said he plans to apply soon to the city for a facade grant. You can help preserve the historic cemetery by making a contribution at Oak Hill Cemetery’s GoFundMe page. It can be find by going to facebook.com/oakhilljc.