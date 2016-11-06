Homework should not simply be 'busy work'

My oldest child is in 8th grade, so I’ve been on the parent-side of homework for several years. In their earliest school years, my kids’ homework has mostly been spelling words and reading, with the usual expectation of twenty minutes of reading per night. But we have had a couple of teachers who were fans of worksheets. Worksheets are, for the most part, busywork intended to reinforce concepts learned in the classroom, but they mainly end up being a chore. Most kids don’t glean much learning from filling out a worksheet. They benefit far more from the type of active learning they may get from other activities, such as playing outdoors.

Some teachers give more homework than others — whether because of their personal philosophies or because of the subjects they teach. (For example, math skills may need to be reinforced through homework more regularly than some subject areas.) Each year has been different, with most principals allowing teachers the freedom to determine how to handle homework in their classrooms, but it has rarely been excessive. Some friends in other schools have not been as fortunate, with two or three hours of homework per night being the norm.

But recently, folks are beginning to recognize that homework has gone too far. One study showed that homework has increased over 50 percent since 1981 — so it’s not just in our heads when we think our children have more homework than we ever did. The sharp increase in — and hyper-focus on — standardized testing may be largely to blame for the larger amount of homework kids have today. There’s not enough time in the school day to learn everything on the test, so work must be sent home.

Of course, homework is possibly more necessary in high school and kids need to work toward building good study habits long before that time. Homework in the earlier years can theoretically help develop those skills. But extensive research has shown there is virtually no benefit of homework in elementary and middle schools; there isn’t even a correlation between homework and achievement. Even at the high school level, the correlation is very weak.

Stunningly, countries with the highest level of academic achievement are the ones who also assign the least homework. Regular family meals, not homework, are the single greatest predictor of children’s academic success.

Maybe homework shouldn’t be entirely eliminated, but its instructional quality must be improved. “Busy work” has little or no educational value. And let’s be real: sometimes parents have a difficult time assisting with homework because teaching methods are so different from our own school days. While my 3rd grader draws a chart to solve a simple multiplication problem, I urge her to memorize her “times tables” as I did. Understanding “why” is important, but some things do have to be learned by rote.

While trying to explain long division to my oldest child a couple of years ago, she grew frustrated because I wasn’t teaching it the way her teacher did. Google is surprisingly helpful in finding answers, but we have a hard time understanding the methods our kids are learning. This can lead to high levels of frustration when an answer can’t be found and a child worries she’ll get in trouble for not completing her assignment.

So, what can be done about our kids’ homework? If you’re concerned your child is bringing home too much work, you could start by approaching the teacher. (And remember it’s possible that the child isn’t completing his assignments in class, forcing the teacher to send them home.)

Ask about her policy and approach to homework and share your concerns — most teachers do not want their students struggling or spending hours on homework that should be more easily completed. She may have valid reasons for the assignments she gives or she may not realize how much time her students are spending on them; she may even be doing what her principal expects or requires.

In some cases, homework is part of a school-wide atmosphere that is achievement-focused rather than learning-focused. Administrators are under tremendous pressure to produce excellence — including high test scores — and they may view homework as a vehicle to success. Change comes slowly when habits are so entrenched, but our kids deserve a chance to reap the benefits of less homework and more time to be kids.

Rebecca Horvath of Johnson City is a wife, mother and community activist. You can reach her at rebeccasjh@hotmail.com.