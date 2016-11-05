Remember to 'fall back' to standard time

That means you had better set your clock back an hour before going to sleep tonight.

Congress voted in 2007 to extend daylight savings time, and it can be argued that it was one of only a few true conservation measures approved by elected leaders in recent years. Daylight saving time has been a big help in curtailing energy use in the United States.

The additional hour of sunlight has helped Americans save on their electrical bills. The idea is simple: If there is light outdoors, there are fewer lights turned on inside homes across this country.

In addition to saving energy, daylight saving time has also helped to save thousands of lives each year. Daylight saving time has become a time for replacing batteries in smoke detectors in the home. Firefighters say having a properly functioning smoke detector in the home more than doubles a person’s chances of surviving a house fire.

Tennessee routinely ranks among the top five states in the nation when it comes to the number of residents killed in house fires. Many of those lives might have been saved by a fully functioning smoke detector. That means a smoke detector should be checked regularly. And a smoke detector that has had its battery drained or removed is of no use in alerting a family to a fire.

There should be a smoke detector on each level of the house, inside every bedroom and outside the bedrooms in each sleeping area. Residents who use gas or oil space heaters also should install a carbon monoxide detector outside every bedroom.