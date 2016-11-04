Know where your charitable dollars are going

Some charities and non-profit organizations hire professional fundraisers who keep a portion of donations to cover administrative costs. Ask about this before you give.

We are pleased to report that every penny donated to the Johnson City Press Christmas Box goes to those in need. The Christmas Box provides food for the holiday to the families of every child served by the Angel Tree and several hundred low-income seniors in a three-county area.

The distribution includes large family food boxes with all the makings of a holiday meal and several additional meals for families of three or more people, and grocery shopping gift certificates for seniors and small households of one or two people.

You can help in this worthy cause by making a donation online at jcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to Johnson City Press Christmas Box, P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605.

It’s also important to be on the lookout for fake charities at this time of the year. Scammers often make telephone calls in which they identify themselves as representatives of a notable charity.

They give themselves away, however, by becoming evasive or combative when asked to verify their authenticity.

Always ask for a number to call the representative back and call the charity’s home office to verify the authenticity of the organization before making a donation by phone.