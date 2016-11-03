Bans on ballot box selfies make little sense

Selfies are often snapped next to wild creatures, near historic landmarks and with famous people. And in this tumultuous election year, some feel the need to take their smartphones with them into the voting booth.

But be warned — unless you are using that electronic device to help you decide who to vote for, you could be breaking the law. A number of states, including Tennessee, have laws against ballot box selfies.

This is something singer/actor and Memphis native Justin Timberlake learned after he posted a selfie of himself voting early last month at a precinct in his hometown. Timberlake (who will face no penalties for his selfie) was unaware of a law, passed by the state General Assembly in 2015, which makes it illegal to take photos inside a polling place in Tennessee.

So why the law banning selfies? Supporters of the ban point to the concept of maintaining the sanctity and integrity of the voting booth. They also argue ballot box selfies could be used for nefarious purposes, such as to prove a voter has voted a certain way for pay.

On the surface, such reasoning seems pretty thin. It’s an 18th century mindset to think voters — particularly those born in raised in the digital age – shouldn’t be allowed to share how they voted with family and friends. If it is a legally cast vote, what business is it of the government if a citizen wants to share that image with others on social media?

Federal courts have struck down selfie bans in the voting booth in New Hampshire and Indiana. Recently, a judge in Michigan blocked enforcement of a ban on ballot selfies, ruling that it violates free speech.

We urge Tennessee lawmakers to re-examine this issue when they return to work next year. At the very least, we would like to hear their justification for continuing the ban on ballot box selfies.