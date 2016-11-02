A triumph for true justice in Colombia

This is more than remarkable. It is extraordinary, nearly unbelievable. It is a triumph of common sense. And it is a triumph of good governance for which Santos deserves to be remembered as a hero of his nation.

That last sentence will seem odd, given that it was the president’s peace deal that failed, so a few words of explanation are needed.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia formed in the 1960s to bring Communist revolution to Colombia. Inspired, guided and funded by Cuba and the Soviet Union, it quickly gained a reputation for inhuman brutality. Over 200,000 people, mostly innocent civilians, have died over the last 50-plus years. By hiding in Colombia’s rugged mountains and jungles and terrorizing local populations, the guerrillas proved extremely difficult to find and root out.

The battle was complicated by the simultaneous war against cocaine traffickers. The Colombian army, inadequately trained, armed and led, did poorly against them — and often resorted to tactics as brutal as the guerrillas themselves. That is, until recent years.

As funding from the Cubans and Soviets dried up in the 1980s, the FARC turned to cocaine and kidnapping to finance operations. By 2002, Colombia’s people had had enough.

A government promising to crush the rebels was elected, and, with massive American assistance, the army gained the upper hand. Having lost what little popular support was left, most of the rebels melted away, while a few thousand diehards held out in jungle hideaways. The erstwhile army became a heavily-armed gang of drug dealers.

Which set the stage for Santos’s election in 2010. Santos comes from a wealthy and prominent family, attended college in the United States and England, and held several high offices during the 1990s and early 2000s.

He won the presidency after having served as Minister of Defense in the government of President Alvaro Uribe, the man who deserves credit for defeating FARC. Santos was his loyal deputy, firmly and effectively leading the army’s successful efforts against the rebels.

But guerrilla movements like FARC are almost never completely wiped out. The nation was already blood-soaked and ready to end the war, and it would be impossible to stop a remnant of fanatics from carrying on a terrorist campaign.

In the end, a political deal had to be worked out. Negotiations dragged on for four years, with a peace deal finally reached earlier this year. A referendum to ratify the treaty was scheduled for the first weekend in October, and in spite of furious resistance from opponents including former President Uribe, it was expected to pass easily.

Then the unthinkable happened.

By a very narrow margin, the referendum failed. Defying the recommendations of their own government and all the right sorts of people, including, wouldn’t you know it, President Obama, the people of Colombia rejected the deal.

The treaty, they decided, conceded too much to a group of thugs and drug lords. Its hated leaders were guaranteed seats in the national legislature, and there was to be a general amnesty. Murderers and terrorists, who had long ago lost their political legitimacy, were to be let go.

That couldn’t be accepted. It was a triumph of common sense. The people of Colombia understood that the price was too high, even if the cost was the continuation of civil war. The people said to their government, in effect, we have won a righteous victory, now seal it, and end this thing forever.

And here is the remarkable part — President Santos gracefully accepted the defeat of his effort to broker peace. This would be remarkable anywhere, but in Colombia, with its long and violent history of corruption, drug-fueled crime and death squads right and left, it’s little short of miraculous.

It’s an amazing triumph of, by and for the people, and signals the emergence of a mature democracy in South America, one of few. For this, in spite of having negotiated a badly-flawed treaty, Santos deserves the highest praise and a high place in his country’s history.

It’s telling that the FARC didn’t denounce the referendum and vow to fight on. They know they are defeated. Instead, all parties said they would restart negotiations.

The deal that emerges will be tougher, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the FARC’s leaders are allowed to flee the country while the rank-and-file are lightly punished for their crimes. Justice would be served, if imperfectly, and the peace finally and firmly won.

A great victory for Colombia, a great victory for democracy, and a greater victory for civilization.

Kenneth D. Gough of Elizabethton is president and general manager of Accurate Machine Products Corp. of Johnson City.