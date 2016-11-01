Letters: On the wrong side of power

You may not like Donald Trump, but you only have two choices and if you choose Hillary Clinton or don’t vote you will be responsible for a lower standard of living, poorer race relations and more deaths and destruction in the Middle East.

Our government is largely responsible for financing the wars in the Middle East. We finance corrupt governments in Iraq and Afghanistan and the Free Syrian Army rebels in Syria. We are directly responsible for thousands of deaths and a migration that has upset Europe.

We are on the wrong side of a power struggle and have no idea as to where we are going. Trump realizes that the United States has not had a track record for winning wars or nation building since 1950 and that these unending wars are sapping our economic resources while China and other countries move past us in manufacturing and technology.

Politicians from both parties, for the last several decades have led us down a path of nation building that is not working. Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria are prime examples. There is every reason to believe that to continue on this path will lead us to certain destruction.

Vote for a change in the direction of our country and encourage others, especially those in other states, to do the same.

GARY CAMERON

Johnson City