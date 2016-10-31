Will new electric utility be good for ratepayers?

Earlier this month, the Johnson City Commission voted 4-1 (with Mayor Clayton Stout casting the lone dissenting vote) to approve a resolution to create the Johnson City Energy Authority and grant a certificate of approval for the new entity’s incorporation. The vote ends a 71-year relationship between the city and the Power Board.

It is now up to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office to grant final approval for the creation of the new energy provider.

As Press staff writer Gary B.Gray reported, the $2.3 million in revenue bonds used to by City Commission to establish the Power Board in 1945 has long been retired by ratepayers.

“This is a huge step forward as the city has endowed the utility with the flexibility to meet future challenges in a dramatically evolving energy marketplace,” Power Board CEO Jeff Dykes aid after the commission’s vote on Oct. 20.

Officials say the the new authority will now be able to pursue new public-private partnerships in the telecommunications field, including cable and internet.

The Power Board has returned nearly $3.7 million annually to the city in the form of payment in lieu of taxes. The new entity will still be required to make in lieu of tax payments for services rendered to Johnson City, Washington County and the town of Jonesborough.

“This will remove the Johnson City Power Board from Johnson City’s books,” City Manager Pete Peterson said. “This should not create any negative impact on the city financially. We are not giving up assets and no tax dollars are involved.”

Control of the Power Board’s assets will be transferred to the Energy Authority and the new utility will take on the system’s debt, which is estimated to total more than $43 million.

We want to know what you think. Will the new Energy Authority be beneficial or harmful to ratepayers?

Send your comments to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification.