Letters: Readers sound off on Jonesborough's race for mayor

I heard it during my terms in office. Jimmy Neil Smith heard the same thing when he was mayor and so did Kevin McKinney during his nine years as our mayor. Yet, despite the naysayers, Jonesborough has experienced amazing growth and our quality of life is the envy of the region.

The changes have not only been dramatic, but also have been successful and long lasting. The projects and programs we initiated under Jimmy Neil Smith’s leadership — like the Town Hall, Visitors Center and library — are still essential parts of our community.

Charlie Moore’s vision is to sell Wetlands Water Park and the Jackson Theatre. He is clueless to the fact that the town would have to repay all the grant money in the pool or build another one. It is the most cost-effective municipal aquatics facility in the region, and many years it has actually generated a profit.

By my calculations, Kelly Wolfe has obtained over $1 million in grants and donations to support the Jackson Theatre Project. How is Charlie Moore going to pay that back? And he obviously doesn’t know that downtown theater renovation projects are major economic engines in communities like Franklin, Crossville and Harriman.

Kelly Wolfe and his administration has done a tremendous job of building facilities and programs to enhance the quality of life of all residents. It is amazing what has been accomplished, and we still have one of the lowest tax rates in the region. He is an excellent leader and deserves the support of Jonesborough residents.

TOBIE BLEDSOE

Jonesborough

Answer to query

In reference to Kelly Wolfe’s query on his re-election campaign propaganda, “How have we kept Jonesborough’s property tax rate so low?” The answer is simple. The tax rates to which Jonesborough’s property tax rate is being compared belong to municipalities that operate a school system, with the exception of Erwin.

It makes good press, but the fact is, he’s trying to deceive us by comparing apples to oranges. Johnson City, Washington County, Unicoi County and Elizabethton all operate school systems.

Operating a school system costs a municipality on the average from 40 cents to 60 cents of the property tax dollar. Without that cost, Jonesborough should be able to provide all town services at a rate of 79 cents (assuming 40 percent to pay for a school system). So in fact, based on the level of services provided, Jonesborough’s $1.31 is one of the highest tax rates in the region.

On another topic, Jonesborough now has the highest water and sewer rates in all East Tennessee, including Knoxville. So the question is: How have our town leaders kept Jonesborough’s water and sewer rates so high?

Here’s how. These are the rate and fee increases during Wolfe’s time in office as published in the Herald and Tribune and the Johnson City Press — July 2009, a water bill and rate increase; July 2010, a water and sewer rate increase; August 2011, a property tax hike; September 2011, a waste fee hike; July 2014, a water and sewer rate increase; July 2014, a property tax hike and July 2016, a waste fee hike.

We cannot afford two more years of Wolfe. Perhaps you don’t know Charlie Moore, but as mayor you can depend on him to be honest, forward-thinking, yet fair and fiscally-responsible. And he has no conflicts of interest.

SAM MITCHELL

Jonesborough

Progress being made

Although employment opportunities have taken me and my wife, Kimberly, away from Tennessee, Jonesborough is still the hometown I love. I keep up with the goings on in Jonesborough through the Herald & Tribune and my mother.

When you have been mayor of a wonderful town like Jonesborough, you want to feel you are still in some way a part of the progress. And there are many good things happening in Jonesborough.

Because I served Jonesborough residents for nine years as mayor, I know how much time it takes to fund, plan and implement good projects and programs in a quality and affordable manner.

Mayor Kelly Wolfe has been an excellent leader. You don’t need someone from Missouri to tell you that. You already know. However, when I see Charlie Moore suggesting that he would be a better mayor than Wolfe, I feel I must set the record straight.

Moore was an alderman in 1994 during my last term as mayor, and Charlie couldn’t have been more frustrating. For one example, he could never make up his mind, or more accurately, he was waiting on someone else to make it up for him. He would commit to support an issue and when it came time to vote, he would vote against it without explanation.

I have never viewed Charlie as a bad person, but he should be ashamed of the things he and his supporters are saying. Jonesborough residents deserve better than false accusations and untruths. I know what it is like to have opponents who will say anything to get elected.

KEVIN B. McKINNEY

St. Louis, Missouri

False claims

Having served as town administrator in Jonesborough and employed in the chemical industry for 30 years, I am familiar with the quality of the town’s water supply. We have a great system (currently rated 97 by the state of Tennessee) and wonderful employees who are completely dedicated to providing only the best and safest product for water customers.

Several of our water department employees have multiple decades of service with the town. This type of longevity speaks volumes to the commitment to the service they provide for us as customers.

The issue that required notice several weeks ago arose from by-products being at the slightly higher-than-permissible levels in some dead end lines in the Glendale community. A recent letter from Town Hall states this issue has been corrected for some time now, with current levels at 91.7 percent below those permissible limits.

The by-products mentioned are a result of chlorine being used in the purification process at the water plant and are found in virtually all water systems. There is no need for alarm concerning fears of disease or cancer. Customers would need to consume two liters or more of water with elevated by-product levels for 70 years to have even a 1 in 10,000 increase in risk.

I am convinced the water system is completely safe, as I personally consume several glasses each day.

It troubles me that a Jonesborough mayoral candidate would mail a personal political flyer comparing our system to a third-world system that is disease-laden and without regulatory controls. Such action is irrational, irresponsible and creates a false public health crises.

MARION LIGHT

Jonesborough